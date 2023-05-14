Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 16,890 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,890 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.28% of Sempra Energy worth $134,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Sempra Energy by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 754,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,575,000 after acquiring an additional 235,616 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 576.9% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,056,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,310,000 after buying an additional 9,977 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,763,000 after buying an additional 52,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,845,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

SRE traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.29. The company had a trading volume of 889,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $136.54 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.33. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $2,813,693.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $146.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

