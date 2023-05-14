Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 102,405 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 102,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.14% of PayPal worth $109,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.69. 28,711,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,731,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.30.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

