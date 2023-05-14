Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,329,418 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 20,951.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,359,628 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,329,418 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $117,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. Gould Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Rivian Automotive stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.91. The stock had a trading volume of 31,065,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,113,352. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.68 and a 12 month high of $40.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Recommended Stories

