Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $309.66 Million in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,573,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,662,000. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.8% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Meta Platforms at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,161,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,449,588. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $244.92. The company has a market capitalization of $599.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have commented on META. HSBC cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 9,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,788,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,439,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,757 shares of company stock worth $8,196,579. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.