Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $141.65 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,746 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of ASML worth $141,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASML. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in ASML by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $647.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,224. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $363.15 and a 52 week high of $698.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $640.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $614.25. The stock has a market cap of $255.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

