Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,647,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265,339 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.38% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $113,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after acquiring an additional 194,589 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.64. 1,946,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,126. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $12.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

