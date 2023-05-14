Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,962,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099,407 shares during the quarter. Mplx makes up approximately 0.5% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.59% of Mplx worth $195,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Mplx by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.7% in the third quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.9% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.98. 942,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,769. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day moving average is $33.95.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.90%.

MPLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

