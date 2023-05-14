Mina (MINA) Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 14th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $505.80 million and $7.70 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00002092 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,032,220,973 coins and its circulating supply is 900,271,740 coins. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,032,118,012.8400393 with 900,098,059.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.55793298 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $7,781,935.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

