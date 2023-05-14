Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 10,770 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,770 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank of America Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $215.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

