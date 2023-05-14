Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,499 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,308 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,307.4% during the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,503,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deere & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $113,913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.48. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

