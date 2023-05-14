Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Purchases Shares of 1,210 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 40,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,342,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 819,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,634,000 after buying an additional 136,566 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 43,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,258,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 28,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total value of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,841 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $181.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.42 and its 200-day moving average is $168.55. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $182.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.