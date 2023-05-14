Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Has $276,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,550 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

Medtronic stock opened at $88.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $106.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

