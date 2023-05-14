Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,460,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 350,112 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.87% of Micron Technology worth $472,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 881.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $75.41.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,320 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

