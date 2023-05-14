MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MGM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.13.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $41.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $2,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,179,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,870 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,470 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

See Also

