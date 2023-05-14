MFS High Income Municipal Trust (CXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 16th

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXE opened at $3.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.53. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $4.41.

Get MFS High Income Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS High Income Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 930,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 34,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 527.0% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 366,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 307,683 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 723.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 352,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 309,480 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 299,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to seek high current income exempt from federal income tax, but may also consider capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 9, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Income Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.