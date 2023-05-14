MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $102.87 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 14th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $102.87 million and $2.10 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $23.10 or 0.00085799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,340 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.83015203 USD and is up 1.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $2,193,430.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

