MetisDAO (METIS) One Day Volume Tops $2.21 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $22.85 or 0.00085250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $101.70 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00025117 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018464 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,817.61 or 1.00045534 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 22.54529177 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $3,379,626.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.