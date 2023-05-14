Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 337.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 55.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mercury Systems by 40.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRCY opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -685.67, a PEG ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $255,973.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,440,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $255,973.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,440,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

