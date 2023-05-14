McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Acquired by Camarda Financial Advisors LLC

Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 14.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McGrath RentCorp

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $127,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $473,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,646 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.01, for a total value of $275,210.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,808.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total transaction of $127,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at $473,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $1,283,830. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

MGRC stock opened at $90.99 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $73.29 and a twelve month high of $111.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.16 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sidoti raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment is engaged in modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Recommended Stories

