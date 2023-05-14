McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJG shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.8 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $218.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.24 and a 1 year high of $219.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.48 and its 200-day moving average is $193.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at $8,818,846.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,354 shares of company stock valued at $25,882,434. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

