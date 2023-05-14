McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Takes $239,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GIS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

GIS stock opened at $90.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.65. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.94 and a 12 month high of $90.65. The company has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,281 shares of company stock worth $4,207,997 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

