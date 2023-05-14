McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Invests $206,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 97,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 525,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $16.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Further Reading

