McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,943 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $289.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.66.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $9,203,890 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $283.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $267.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.52. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $292.20. The stock has a market cap of $700.88 billion, a PE ratio of 162.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

