McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) PT Raised to $18.50 at HC Wainwright

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $10.75 to $18.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for McEwen Mining’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded McEwen Mining to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

NYSE MUX opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $380.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.56). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 86.45% and a negative return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in McEwen Mining by 37.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22,541 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McEwen Mining by 47.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 38,985 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 221.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 5,296.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 99,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in McEwen Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 19.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

