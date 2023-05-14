McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 2.2% of Coston McIsaac & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Coston McIsaac & Partners’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 210,130 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $55,351,000 after purchasing an additional 91,484 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $296.14. 1,801,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,653,937. The company has a market capitalization of $216.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $298.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $282.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.77.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,962,294 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

