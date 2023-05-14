Mayo Clinic Purchases Shares of 300,000 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Mayo Clinic purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Sorrento Therapeutics comprises about 0.1% of Mayo Clinic’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRNE remained flat at $0.20 on Friday. 2,001,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,694,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.78. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $3.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Several analysts recently issued reports on SRNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Dawson James downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.