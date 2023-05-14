Mayo Clinic Invests $772,000 in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Mayo Clinic acquired a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 479,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. Evelo Biosciences accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mayo Clinic’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mayo Clinic owned 0.44% of Evelo Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 1,522.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 99,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 93,485 shares in the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $2,216,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 20.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 136.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 32.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,205,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 294,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

EVLO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 654,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,272. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVLO. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

