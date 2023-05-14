Mayo Clinic Acquires Shares of 300,000 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Mayo Clinic acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000. Sorrento Therapeutics makes up about 0.1% of Mayo Clinic’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,960,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,129,000 after buying an additional 19,365,130 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,622,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 916.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,383,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,187 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,097.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,995,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,516,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,150 shares during the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRNE remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Friday. 2,001,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,694,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRNE shares. Dawson James cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.