MaxCyte (LON:MXCT) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $378.52

Shares of MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 378.52 ($4.78) and traded as low as GBX 300 ($3.79). MaxCyte shares last traded at GBX 305 ($3.85), with a volume of 29,567 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.38) price target on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 376.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 438.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 14.38 and a current ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £314.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1,794.12 and a beta of 0.70.

In related news, insider Doug Doerfler sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 502 ($6.33), for a total value of £301,200 ($380,063.09). 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

