MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.

MasterBrand Stock Down 0.1 %

MBC opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. MasterBrand has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.14.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterBrand

About MasterBrand

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in MasterBrand by 89.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,307,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,113 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,073,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,955,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the first quarter valued at about $21,871,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in shares of MasterBrand by 3.0% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,253,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 65,604 shares during the last quarter.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

