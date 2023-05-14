MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Upgraded at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $9.00.
MasterBrand Stock Down 0.1 %
MBC opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. MasterBrand has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.14.
MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $784.40 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterBrand
About MasterBrand
MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.
