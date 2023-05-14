Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target Increased to $105.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Masonite International Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $91.20 on Wednesday. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $101.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity at Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. Masonite International had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $226,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Masonite International news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 946 shares in the company, valued at $85,688.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Masonite International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Masonite International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

