Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in April

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,455,800 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the April 15th total of 1,752,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 559.9 days.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Down 5.9 %

Maple Leaf Foods stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $19.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.69. Maple Leaf Foods has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $22.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLFNF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. Its brands include Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, and Light life. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment is involved in prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products.

