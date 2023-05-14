Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 3,146 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Manchester Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,146 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $311,238,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4,914.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,311,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,804 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

PFE stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,541,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,515,143. The firm has a market cap of $210.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

