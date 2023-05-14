Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.
Insider Activity
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.5 %
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.06. 11,964,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,038,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.46. The firm has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.