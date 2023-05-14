Manchester Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Insider Activity

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.06. 11,964,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,038,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.46. The firm has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.47%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.