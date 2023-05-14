Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,662 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 487,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $998,649.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,544,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,066,981.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 17,166,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,114,303. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $44.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

