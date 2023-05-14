Manchester Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,828 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 848.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,094,000 after purchasing an additional 930,095 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,872,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9,682.1% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,616,000 after buying an additional 178,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,929,000 after buying an additional 164,885 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $385.55. The company had a trading volume of 242,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,018. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $351.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $391.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.