Manchester Capital Management LLC Buys 11,340 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,340 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Amphenol stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.10. 3,302,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.36 and its 200-day moving average is $78.11.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

