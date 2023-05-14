Manchester Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded up $4.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,664,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,146. The company has a market cap of $175.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.54 and a 200-day moving average of $276.45. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $322.88.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.