Manchester Capital Management LLC Acquires 25,766 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,766 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up 1.4% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 55,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of DSI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $77.80. The stock had a trading volume of 80,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $82.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.12.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Articles

