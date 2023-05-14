LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Short Interest Up 35.6% in April

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the April 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 481,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $786.60.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Stock Performance

Shares of LVMUY traded down $1.53 on Friday, reaching $192.31. 87,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,628. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.74. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $112.04 and a 52-week high of $199.75.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a $1.2053 dividend. This is a positive change from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.82. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

