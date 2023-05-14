Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.92

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.92 and traded as high as $7.69. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 10,247 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUNMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Lundin Mining Increases Dividend

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $811.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

