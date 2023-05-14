Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,000 shares, an increase of 38.4% from the April 15th total of 280,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 65.8 days.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of LUGDF opened at C$13.15 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.99.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.0993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Lundin Gold

LUGDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.