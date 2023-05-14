Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays downgraded Lumentum from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $72.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lumentum from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.27.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $42.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 114.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $96.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumentum will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 246.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Lumentum by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.