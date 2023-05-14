Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the April 15th total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Lument Finance Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LFT traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.71. 40,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,560. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. Lument Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $89.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.00.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 million. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 18.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFT. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $331,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lument Finance Trust by 89.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lument Finance Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,363,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.
Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and, other CRE debt instruments.
