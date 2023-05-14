LooksRare (LOOKS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.38 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. One LooksRare token can now be bought for $0.0781 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. LooksRare has a total market capitalization of $64.35 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 887,618,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,011,636 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

