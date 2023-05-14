London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,356,600 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the April 15th total of 821,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

London Stock Exchange Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 701,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,804. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $27.09.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.2042 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.08.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.

