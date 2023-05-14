Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 297,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,455,000 after buying an additional 12,368 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,275,000. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 190,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.76.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

