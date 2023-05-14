Lodestone Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock opened at $32.68 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $33.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

