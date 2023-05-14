Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 454,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 303,941 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,840,580,000 after buying an additional 289,110 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 594,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $229,985,000 after buying an additional 270,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $450.79 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $474.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $474.58. The stock has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lockheed Martin



Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

