Lisk (LSK) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Lisk has a market cap of $119.52 million and approximately $546,653.45 worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00003145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006963 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000257 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003301 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003471 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001053 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Lisk Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,147,239 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.